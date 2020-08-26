ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hearts with Hands, a Non-Denominational Christian non-profit organization based out of Swannanoa, North Carolina, known for their disaster relief efforts, will be heading to the Louisiana and Texas border area where Hurricane Laura is expected to hit.
Founded in 1992 in response to Hurricane Andrew in Florida, Hearts with Hands is well-known in Western North Carolina for responding to disasters with food and other supplies, both all over the U.S and internationally.
President of Hearts with Hands, Greg Lentz said today the organization already has one full semi truckload ready to head down to the areas that will need it most after Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Items included are non-perishable food items, many of which can be opened by pop-top since there is always a possibility of power loss. Also included are basic hygiene items like soap, toothpaste, razors, and hand sanitizers.
"This is a time for us to step up to the plate, help these folks, because you don't want to put an undue burden on them when they're dealing with the catastrophic event of their roof may be gone, or their door may be blown open, or their house may be flooded, or even worse, their family member may have passed away through the storm, " Greg Lentz said.
Alyce Lentz, the Volunteer Director for Hearts with Hands, said there is also the added aspect of the pandemic.
"This is going to be a whole new situation this year so we just tried to navigate that and keep everyone healthy and well and do our part to still help those communities that unfortunately are going to be hit pretty hard by the storm."
She says Hearts with Hands could never do any of this without the people who volunteer to help. From financial help and donated items, to physically packing the supplies and handing them out.
"We're just so grateful because we couldn't do any of this without others, and their support. So it's just, it's unbelievable," Lentz said.
