Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Hearts with Hands hosted a shareathon to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The non-profit organization began their shareathon on Facebook live at 8 a.m. and within two and a half hours had raised over $17,000 of a $50,000 goal.
Officials with the organization say the money will be used to purchase boxes and supplies to send to those affected in North Carolina, South Carolina and the Bahamas.
The shareathon ends at noon on Tuesday, but people can still donate by heading to their website here. The organization says volunteers will be at Hearts with Hands today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to pack boxes.
The charity says they have already sent multiple boxes to locations all over the Bahamas with the help of Black Hawk helicopters and home to send more supplies to those in need.
