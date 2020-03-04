ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western NC charity made the trip from Asheville to Nashville to help victims of the tornado that tore through the Music City.
Hearts With Hands unloaded supplies at the Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. The first delivery was a success, but the group says they need more supplies to hand out.
"It was important for us to be prepared to already have that first load ready, but now we'ere empty," said volunteer coordinator and assistant media director Alyce Lentz. "We have no hygiene kits left, no food boxes left. So we're in dire need of our community to come together and be able to collect these items and make a financial contribution."
Hearts With Hands has an Amazon wish list you can buy items from to donate, which includes tarp covers, crackers, juice, and baby bottles.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS YOU CAN HELP THE TORNADO VICTIMS:
