SWANNANOA, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Stepping up in a time of need, that's what volunteers are doing in Western North Carolina. Many volunteers with Hearts for Hands are working to provide disaster relief for those who are affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The group has been packing food and supply boxes all week long and the first load will go down to the Bahamas later this week.
"You've got to remember in a storm like this when they lose power, they lose water, they lose all the resources like refrigerators," said Greg Lentz.
He's the President of Hearts with Hands based out of Swannanoa, North Carolina. He said because of the punch the storm packed to the Bahamas means getting the area supplies will be no easy task.
"With Abaco now, the airport is three feet under water so once that goes down to get it safe then we'll begin to distribute it and get supplies into there as well," Lentz said.
First they will be loading everything onto a trailer, driving the supplies down to an airport in Florida where they will work with pilots who can then fly the supplies over once it's safe.
