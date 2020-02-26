CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- We are now in the final stretch before the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday, which means it's crunch time for the candidates.
Seven of them tried to make one last impression on voters at the debate in Charleston last night. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was missing from the stage. She has not qualified for a debate since December.
Here's a look at some of the biggest moments from last night.
Bloomberg: 'Probably wrong to make the jokes'
Elizabeth Warren focused in on Mike Bloomberg, criticizing the billionaire's past treatment of women. He says he made inappropriate jokes to female employees in the past.
Warren said she knows firsthand what it's like to be discriminated against for being a woman. She says a former employer did not allow her to return to work after she became pregnant.
But on last night's stage, she alleged Bloomberg had treated a pregnant employee much worse.
"At least I didn't have a boss who said to me, kill it the way that Mayor Bloomberg is alleged have said to one of his pregnant employees," she said.
Bloomberg denied the allegations, but said he was "probably wrong" to make certain jokes to his employees.
"I don't remember what they were. So I assume, if it bothered them, I was wrong and I apologize. I'm sorry for that," he said. "But what happened here is we went back 40 years, and we could only find three cases where women said they were uncomfortable."
If this sounds like a familiar topic, that's because it was also a focus for Warren in the last debate. That's when she called for Bloomberg to release his women accusers from their non disclosure agreements. Now Bloomberg says he has.
Biden: 'I'm coming for you and gun manufacturers'
The location of the debate set the tone for one of the big topics last night: gun violence. The stage in Charleston was just a block away from Mother Emanuel Church -- the site of a 2015 mass shooting that killed nine people. Joe Biden said he's the only candidate that can work to reduce gun violence and went after Sen. Bernie Sanders saying the senator voted against a bill that would require someone buying a gun to go through a background check and a waiting period in 1993.
Sanders said that doesn't represent his stance today.
"I have cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote. I have today a D minus voting record from the NRA," Sanders said. "Right now, my view is we need to expand background checks and the gun show loophole and do what the American people want, not what the NRA."
Biden said if elected, he's the only one that will hold gun manufacturers accountable.
"I'm coming for you and gun manufacturers, I'm going to take you on and I'm going to be the only one that's done," he said.
Buttigieg: 'They want chaos and chaos is coming our way'
A lot of the attacks zeroed in on front runner Sanders.
Warren said even though she agrees with Sanders on many issues, she's the best pick for president.
"The reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard, and it's going to take someone who digs into the details to make it happen," she said.
Pete Buttigieg said nominating Sanders is exactly what Russia wants.
"They want chaos and chaos is what is coming our way. I mean look, if you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting, imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders versus Donald Trump."
So far sanders has the most delegates, with Buttigieg coming in second and Biden in third.
Steyer: 'We take a terrible risk of reelecting Donald Trump'
Much of the debate accentuated the divide within the party.
One thing everyone on the stage did agree on is that's just going to hurt the party come November.
"If we spend the next four months tearing our party apart, we're gonna watch Donald Trump spend the next four years tearing our country apart," Amy Klobuchar said.
Tom Steyer, who struggled to get in many words, said at this rate President Trump is heading toward a reelection.
"I got into this race because I wanted to fight for economic justice, for racial justice, and to make sure we had climate justice for the American people," Steyer said. "And I am scared if we cannot pull this party together. If we go to one of those extremes, we take a terrible risk of reelecting Donald Trump.
