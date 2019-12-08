GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been one year since a crash claimed the life of 4 children in Greenville County.
Their mother says her four little angels and the community's support kept her strong this past year.
Across the street from where the crash happened, they held a vigil to honor their one year anniversary in heaven. Activist Traci Fant assisted the family is putting this event together.
Everyone was so shocked by the strength that Jacqueline Brown displayed.
Jacqueline walking over to the site of the crash and added to the memorial that is at the spot where her life changed forever.
"The darkness can not overcome the light.... For you are the light," says Mountain Creek Road Baptist Church pastor Rhett Burns.
Passion prayers at a vigil for Arnez, Robbiana, Ja'mire, Ar'mani. Four siblings who lost their lives in a DUI crash here on East Mountain Creek Road on December 7th 2018.
Jacqueline brown says, "No one will ever understand. It is unexplainable I don’t understand how I do it sometimes but I’m making it."
It's been exactly one year since Jacqueline Brown lost her four kids, but she is holding on tight to their family photos. She says each picture helped carry her through this difficult time.
"It help me remember them all there… four different personalities, four different styles, four different smile’s. All of my children have something unique about them," Brown believes.
The Piedmont Park Fire Department attended Saturday's vigil and held up pictures of the children.
They also redirected traffic so that this family could add to their memorial.
Captain Duane Brock, with the fire department was on duty the night of crash. He says "It’s an ongoing process, ever since the accident. It is a healing process. Will the wound ever completely heal? No. We are going to miss the children."
"She is an extremely strong woman. She is the real hero," says Captain Brock while referring to Brown.
"Happy first anniversary in heaven mommy gang. I will see y’all when I get there just continue to bear with mommy and guide me and just be here every step of the way. I feel yalls presence I know they are around me."says Jacqueline Brown.
She says that she is so grateful for the communities continued support and how so many people came together to honor the 8 years they had with the people who loved them most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.