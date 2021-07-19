GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Rain brought issues to areas of the Upstate throughout the evening on Monday.
Earlier our crews visited Piedmont where they found that the storm caused some powerlines near McCullough Road to fall. The SCHP incident report shows that there were multiple power lines that fell throughout the evening.
Close
A downed powerline near McCullough Road in Piedmont (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
A downed powerline near McCullough Road in Piedmont (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
A downed powerline near McCullough Road in Piedmont (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
A downed powerline near McCullough Road in Piedmont (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
A downed powerline near McCullough Road in Piedmont (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
A downed powerline near McCullough Road in Piedmont (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Heavy rains also began to cause flooding in certain areas. Townville Fire Department reported on their Facebook that Ramage Road road in Townville, SC was full of water.
Our crews visited the area to see how the road conditions looked.
Close
Heavy rain caused flooding on Ramage Road in Townville on Monday (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Heavy rain caused flooding on Ramage Road in Townville on Monday (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Heavy rain caused flooding on Ramage Road in Townville on Monday (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Heavy rain caused flooding on Ramage Road in Townville on Monday (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Heavy rain caused flooding on Ramage Road in Townville on Monday (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Heavy rain caused flooding on Ramage Road in Townville on Monday (FOX Carolina, July 19, 2021)
Rain is expected to continue into Tuesday throughout the Upstate. Parts of the area are currently under a Flash Flood Watch.
The latest Weather forecast:
Flash Flood Watch Parts of Upstate, Rain Subsides Late Tuesday
We will continue to keep an eye on these conditions and update this article with new information.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.