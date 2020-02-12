ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials in the City of Anderson say a sanitary sewer overflow has been contained and stopped.
According to a press release, the system operated and maintained by the Wastewater Operations Department of Electric City Utilities, experienced the overflow due to recent heavy rainfall.
The incident occurred along a tributary of Cox Creek, just east of crossing Lindale Road.
Officials were able to contain and stop the overflow.
Anyone seeking more information on the event can call Electric City Utilites at (864) 231-2250.
MORE NEWS:
Day 3: Search area for missing girl Faye Swetlik widens, police release video of her getting off bus
Spartanburg Co. deputies file more charges against Laurens Co. murder suspect arrested after chase that began in Mauldin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.