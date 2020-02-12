City of Anderson Sewer Overflow 2/12

A sanitary sewer overflow occurred in the City of Anderson on February 12, 2020 due to heavy rainfall. 

 Source: City of Anderson, Electric City Utilites

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials in the City of Anderson say a sanitary sewer overflow has been contained and stopped. 

According to a press release, the system operated and maintained by the Wastewater Operations Department of Electric City Utilities, experienced the overflow due to recent heavy rainfall. 

The incident occurred along a tributary of Cox Creek, just east of crossing Lindale Road. 

Officials were able to contain and stop the overflow. 

Anyone seeking more information on the event can call Electric City Utilites at (864) 231-2250. 

