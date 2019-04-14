SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After storms rolled through the Upstate on Sunday evening, reports came rolling in to FOX Carolina about major damage left in its wake in Simpsonville.
The National Weather Service confirms wind damage at a home in the area, which was reported around 10:12 p.m. A tree in the road on Neely Ferry Road, near Davenport Road was also reported shortly after. A downed tree was also reported on East Yellowood Road and Alder Road.
CURRENT CONDITIONS IN SIMPSONVILLE
Simpsonville PD says that as of writing, Neely Ferry Road from Davenport Road to Barker Road is shut down and traffic is being redirected.
Greenville County's Emergency Management Division also confirmed that part of a home's roof near Damascus Drive and Leigh Creek Drive was blown off as well.
Citizen reports also came in to our newsroom. Dennis Edwards said his backyard on W. Coralvine Court in the southeast section of town was "like a warzone".
Jessica Barnard and her boyfriend, Chris Cason, also reported heavy damage on Boxelder Lane to FOX Carolina. Photos sent in by Chris show trees downed on the road and in front of houses. Jessica also specifically told us crews were cutting up some of the trees to get emergency crews to those houses.
As of 11:19 p.m., Duke Energy also reports the following outage numbers for our area:
- 1,839 without power in Greenville County
- 1,492 without power in Spartanburg County
- 398 without power in Greenwood County
- 515 without power in Transylvania County
- 193 without power in Polk County
SO WAS THERE A TORNADO?
Many viewers have called into the newsroom or messaged us on social media asking us if a tornado had touched down in Simpsonville. However, we want to make clear that as of now, the National Weather Service has not reported a tornado in the area.
FOX Carolina's chief meteorologist, Kendra Kent, says that it's possible that damage in the area could have been caused by a microburst, or a downburst, of wind. However, the weather team is not ruling out a possible tornado, but we need confirmation from the NWS before officially calling it. We expect to find out early in the morning on Monday.
Regardless, this part of the Upstate has seen tornadoes before. Jenn Hulehan, a councilwoman for the city, shared on Facebook that some of the same areas facing outages and damage now were also hit during the 2016 tornado.
"Please keep these Simpsonville neighbors in your thoughts & prayers. And please keep yourselves and families safe tonight," she wrote. "Stay home if you can, and if you have to go out, please be cautious and follow the directions of first responders who are out working to clear the roads and keep us safe."
FOX Carolina is continuing to follow the latest storm reports across the area. Stay tuned for updates from our crews on the ground.
