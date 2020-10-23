Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, you may want to give yourself some extra time in your commute if you are passing through downtown Greenville.
Heavy traffic is expected near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to the funeral service for fallen Sergeant Conley Jumper of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The funeral is set to begin at 9 a.m. with doors opening to the public at 8 a.m. Limited seating will be available to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing between parties.
The City of Greenville, Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville Police Department are working closely with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena staff to address issues such as traffic flow and parking that may affect local residents and business owners.
Anyone planning to attend the service or traveling in and around the downtown area should plan ahead and arrive early.
More news: Warm Friday ahead of a few weekend showers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.