Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today a freshly painted OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter will be departing Lockheed Martin and headed to Easley all to honor a fallen Upstate soldier.
Army Captain Kimberly Hampton was the first female military pilot in U.S. history to be killed when shot down by hostile fire.
Back in August of 2017, Pickens County Council voted to obtain a decommissioned Kiowa Warrior helicopter in honor of Hampton.
At the time, it was believed the helicopter might sit in front of the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library on Biltmore Road, but now a new memorial park is being constructed near the library where the helicopter will be placed.
On December 12, 2019, the chopper will depart Lockheed Martin at 7:45 a.m. and will be taken to the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park which is still under construction.
The transport will be escorted by the SC Highway Patrol along with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department and the Easley Police Department.
Organizers are asking for the community to come out with their flags and line the route to pay tribute to Captain Hampton.
The route is Hwy 25 to Interstate 85; South on I-85 to Highway 153; Hwy 153 toward Easley to Highway 123; Hwy 123 toward Clemson to SC 93; SC 93 toward downtown Easley to Burns Road; Turn left at Burns Road to Biltmore Road; Go to Biltmore Road and turn right right (The “Y” is on the left) continue to the construction site of the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park.
