CLEMSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Hell's Angels are coming to Clemson for their annual summer rally.
Clemson police Chief Jimmy Dixon said he expects more than 500 bikers from the motorcycle gang. The police chief said people will also see an increased law enforcement presence during the rally to assist mostly with traffic issues that may arise.
"They're not coming here to cause problems," Chief Dixon said. "I know everybody thinks that the world is getting ready to come to an end. But I can assure you that that it is not."
Dixon said the Hell's Angels will come from all across the country to meet for their annual rally starting on July 29 through Friday, August 2. Dixon compares the visit to a family reunion and while some know about their old reputation, but are rolling out the welcomes.
"I think that's in the past, I think they have evolved from that," Connie McKee said. McKee works in downtown Clemson and said the visit will help revenue, especially during a time when this college is lacking thousands of students.
Pierce Womack and Denise Kwiatek say Pickens County Emergency Management will be heavily involved. People in the area will see a command post set up in case an emergency were to arise.
Local law enforcement said they've checked in with other states who have hosted Hell's Angels before. The Department of Justice has cited the Hell's Angels as "an outlaw motorcycle gang". But that's hasn't impacted their stay in other states like Missouri and Virgina; all of whom say it was a pleasant experience.
"To quote Sheriff Holcombe, he would tell you he 'would have them back tomorrow.' He said it was one of the best weeks they've ever had," Dixon said.
Dixon added expect to see more traffic on the roads and more of his officers along with state and federal agencies. He wants to make sure everyone to remain safe during this time.
"Senior law enforcement leaders have been working directly with the Hell's Angels leadership to develop relationships with key members and create a clear communication channel," Dixon said in a news release. "This ongoing communication and outreach, which has worked well in other cities visited by the club in the past, will continue throughout the event to manage expectations and gain compliance with all laws and regulations."
MORE NEWS - Attorney General: Accused SC drug dealer indicted for murder in overdose death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.