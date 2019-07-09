ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they're looking for a man who's been missing since July 6.
According to deputies, David Phillip Gilbert was last seen in Williamston around 6:30 p.m. driving a silver 2006 Saturn sedan with a paper tag.
The last time he was seen, Gilbert was wearing a light colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and black hat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400.
