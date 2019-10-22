ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information that could help them track down a runaway teen who was last seen on October 18.
Deputies say 16-year-old Ethan Nabors was last seen on River Street in Pelzer around 10:00 p.m.
At the time, he was wearing a blue shirt, grey shorts, black and white shoes, and black socks. He stands about 6'2'' tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Ethan has green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to case #2019-16416.
