BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies need your help in finding a missing juvenile.
BCSO says Woosun Choi is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a silver 2003 Ford Explorer with SC tag PAZ940.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Buncombe County deputies at (828) 250-6670.
