Woosun Choi

Woosun Choi (Photo: Buncombe County S.O./ January 24, 2019)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies need your help in finding a missing juvenile.

BCSO says Woosun Choi is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a silver 2003 Ford Explorer with SC tag PAZ940.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Buncombe County deputies at (828) 250-6670.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.