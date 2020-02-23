ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say is endangered.
Deputies say Tre Donovan Bailey, 26, left his residence in Anderson on Friday, February 21 after making comments concerning self-harm.
He left in a red Chevrolet Beretta with SC tag MBP744.
The last time Mr. Bailey was seen, he was wearing a gray shirt, green shorts and sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400.
