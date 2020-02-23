Tre Bailey, missing Anderson Co. man

Tre Bailey, 26, was last seen leaving his Anderson home on February 21 after Anderson County deputies say he made comments about harming himself. 

 Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say is endangered. 

Deputies say Tre Donovan Bailey, 26, left his residence in Anderson on Friday, February 21 after making comments concerning self-harm. 

He left in a red Chevrolet Beretta with SC tag MBP744. 

The last time Mr. Bailey was seen, he was wearing a gray shirt, green shorts and sneakers. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400. 

