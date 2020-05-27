MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man they say has been missing since May 21.
According to deputies, Brian Wesley Berry, 50, was last seen at his residence on Dwight Berry Road at 5 p.m.
He is described as standing 5'11'' tall and weighing around 200 pounds. Brian has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-400.
