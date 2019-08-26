KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Authorities in Kershaw County have officially listed a teen who left home on Thursday, August 22 as missing.
According to a Facebook post from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Jessica Marie Ross left her Lugoff home Thursday morning heading to school.
But, authorities say she never arrived.
Deputies also say she didn't show up for her job at Firehouse Subs on Two Notch Road. She is not in possession of a cellphone.
It's important to note that Jessica's mom says she left without a very vital medication.
Deputies say they believe the teen was planning to visit her boyfriend in the Myrtle Beach area, though authorities there haven't been able to track him down.
Jessica was last driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius with SC Tag #JEM552.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Jacob Hammond at (803) 425-1512.
MORE NEWS:
Police charge Canton man with murder in connection to possible stabbing death of 48-year-old woman
Greenville Police hope to help reunite lost wedding ring with owner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.