FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies need your help finding a woman they say went missing Wednesday, and who may be living with a cognitive impairment.
51-year-old Sarah Marilyn Adair stands at about 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. She's believed to be living with dementia or a similar impairment.
Sarah has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last known driving a four-door 2008 Pontiac G6, grey in color, bearing NC license plate TBN2098.
If you know where Sarah is or have seen her, call 911 or RCSO directly at 828-286-2911.
