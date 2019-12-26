Cherokee County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a woman they say is responsible for stealing packages.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman could be from just across state lines in neighboring Cleveland or Rutherford Counties in North Carolina.
Deputies are asking for anyone who can identify the woman or the vehicle in the pictures to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Information can also be given to Lieutenant Parnell in Investigations at 864-489-4722 extension 117.
Deputies say tips given to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward.
