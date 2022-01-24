GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Two Upstate non-profits are teaming up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by helping men who have recently been released from prison prepare for their job search.
Today from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., United Way of Greenville County will be accepting donations for Upstate Returning Citizens.
They're asking for new:
- Belts - one size/adjustable preferred; or sizes 32-42
- Bus passes - available for purchase from GreenLink
- Shoes - slip resistant, steel toe; sizes M 9-13 and W 6-10
- Plain t-shirts/polo shirts - sizes M-2XL
- Work pants - sizes 32x30 and up
Items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 105 Edinburgh Ct. in Greenville.
URC program director Sammie Stroud said the program has been around for 18 months and they've helped 145 men so far.
