United Way of Greenville County is teaming up with Upstate Returning Citizens to host a donation drive. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel tells us what items they're looking for.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Two Upstate non-profits are teaming up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by helping men who have recently been released from prison prepare for their job search. 

Today from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., United Way of Greenville County will be accepting donations for Upstate Returning Citizens. 

They're asking for new:

  • Belts - one size/adjustable preferred; or sizes 32-42
  • Bus passes - available for purchase from GreenLink
  • Shoes - slip resistant, steel toe; sizes M 9-13 and W 6-10
  • Plain t-shirts/polo shirts - sizes M-2XL
  • Work pants - sizes 32x30 and up

Items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 105 Edinburgh Ct. in Greenville.

URC program director Sammie Stroud said the program has been around for 18 months and they've helped 145 men so far. 

"When they become employed, they earn that paycheck and they begin to feel good about themselves," Stroud said. "You can see a different makeup in their attitude, in their personality and also in their behavior."

To find out more about the program, click here

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.