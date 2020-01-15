GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Are you in the market for a loving, furry friend? Greenville County Animal Care says they have dozens who are waiting for their forever homes.
The organization recently took in nearly 40 dogs after the Greenville County Sheriff's Office seized the animals from a possible 'puppy mill' situation earlier this month.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the dogs are not yet available for adoption.
With that being said, Greenville County Animal Care says their kennels are exceptionally full while they provide a home for those animals in addition to the dozens of others coming into their care.
The organization is asking that anyone who may be looking to adopt, or even foster a large or medium sized dog, visit them at their 328 Furman Hall Road facility.
Curious as to what pups are up for adoption or fostering? Check out their cute head shots here.
MORE NEWS:
New Orleans bartender posts kind message after his experience with Clemson fans
Laurens County Sheriff's Office investigating possible 'puppy mill' operation in Ware Shoals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.