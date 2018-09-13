GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies announced Friday that elderly woman who went missing on Monday was found safe in Tennessee.

Jo Ann Davis, 83, was last seen near Burgess Avenue in Greenville on September 10.

Davis is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has short white hair with blue eyes.

It is unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

She also owns a white 2007 Buick LeSabre with tag number CDN941, but does not drive it. However, it is driven by a family friend named Robert Lee Hensley, 50, and has been missing 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evning.

Deputies announced just after 2:30 p.m. that Davis had been found safe.