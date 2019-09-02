GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says their Search and Rescue Team is currently searching for a teen girl who went missing Sunday night.
According to deputies, 14-year-old Taylor Canton was last seen around 10 p.m. on Ridge Way in Simpsonville.
At the time, the teen was wearing a t-shirt and yellow, flowered shorts. Taylor suffers from medical issues, according to officials.
Deputies say she was discovered missing Monday morning.
Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
