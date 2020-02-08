GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating an elderly man they say suffers from dementia.
According to deputies, Charles Jerome Summers, 80, was last seen driving before 7 p.m. Friday in the Piedmont area. He was operating a bronze 2004 Toyota Corolla with SC license plate HLI697.
At the time, Mr. Summers was wearing brown pants and a brown sweater. He stands about 5'10'' tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Anyone who encounters the elderly gentleman, or knows where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.
