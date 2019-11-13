GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Humane Society is asking for any help they can get to ensure a sweet dog gets to live his best life as he recovers from being shot.
A post from the humane society says little Nemo was brought to them Wednesday morning, having been shot. They say the bullet lacerated his stomach before entering his leg - and snapping the bone.
Because there is a high risk of infection, they say Nemo will be having surgery to remove his leg today. More surgeries could be needed in the future for his open wounds.
The humane society estimates it will cost about $1,000 to cover all of his medical expenses - ensuring he will get the best care there is.
If you want to help Nemo in any way, you can make donations to the society's Hope Fund.
Any funds raised beyond what is needed to help Nemo, will go right to the Hope Fund - which helps treat over 2,200 sick and injured animals each year.
