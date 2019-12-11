Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General store Tuesday night, and is believed to have robbed another store Sunday evening.
According to deputies, the suspect entered the Dollar General Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on Highway 221 North in Laurens armed with a firearm and demanded money.
Deputies say after collecting a substantial amount of money, the suspect fled on foot. Deputies tried to track the suspect with a K-9, but at this time he has eluded capture.
On Sunday, officers with the Hampton Police Department said the same suspect entered a Dollar General around 9:50 p.m. on Highway 278. Police say he forced the employees to the front of the store demanded money at gunpoint before fleeing.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on the suspect's identity or either robbery to contact them. Laurens County deputies can be reached at 864-984-2523 or Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME. Hampton PD can be reached at 803-943-2421 or 803-943-9261.
More news: Visit FOX Carolina team Wednesday during Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.