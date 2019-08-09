LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office needs your help to fill a patrol cruiser will school supplies.
Deputies are hosting their third-annual Fill The Cruiser School Supply Drive at the Chick-Fil-A in Laurens on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They are collecting donations of new school supplies which deputies say will be distributed to Laurens County kids and schools.
