LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, last seen Saturday July 27.
According to deputies, Eugene "Gene" William Reed was last seen around noon when he walked away from his home.
Though he does not suffer from a known medical condition, deputies say Mr. Reed's family is concerned or his safety.
The last time he was seen, Reed was wearing a blue, flannel, long-sleeved shirt, a black hat and blue jeans.
Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-2523.
MORE NEWS:
Russi Taylor, voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Caregiver accused of striking child multiple times at an Upstate daycare passes out during bond hearing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.