Missing, endangered man Eugene Reed

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing, endangered man - Eugene Reed - who was last seen on July 27 around noon. 

 Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, last seen Saturday July 27. 

According to deputies, Eugene "Gene" William Reed was last seen around noon when he walked away from his home. 

Though he does not suffer from a known medical condition, deputies say Mr. Reed's family is concerned or his safety.

The last time he was seen, Reed was wearing a blue, flannel, long-sleeved shirt, a black hat and blue jeans. 

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (864) 984-2523. 

