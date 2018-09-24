WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Waynesville need help identifying two people accused of stealing more than $500 in jewelry from Belk and then threatening the store’s loss prevention officer with a knife.
The armed robbery happened on Saturday.
Police said the suspects left in a white 2004 Infinity FX35 with a Florida temporary license plate.
The suspects do not own the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sam Holland at 828-456-5363x2112 or email sholland@waynesvillenc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.