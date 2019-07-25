SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said they are trying to identify at least four suspects in two burglaries to cell phone stores in the city early Thursday morning.
The first break-in happened around 1 a.m. when a rock was used to shatter a window to Boost Mobile on East Blackstock Road.
Four suspects then entered and removed several items from the store.
Police said three suspects also entered Metro PCS on East Main Street early Thursday morning after using the same technique to shatter the glass.
The suspects stole change from two cash registers, four Apple watches, eight Bluetooth headphone sets, and a cell phone holder and a wireless charger. The stolen items were valued at nearly $900.
Police believe both break-ins are connected.
Also on the morning of July 25, 2019, three subjects entered another cell phone business located at 958 East Main Street. The suspects used the same technique to shatter the glass. The attached video is in reference to case number C19070805. Investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department believe the two incidents are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
