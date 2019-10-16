SPARTANBRG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies need your help finding a man they say hasn't been seen since October 14.
SCSO says John Casey Wray is missing and his whereabouts are unknown. They need the public's help in finding him safely.
The office posted photos of John to their Facebook page. Anyone who knows where he is should email Inv. Jenkins at cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org or call (864) 503-4605.
