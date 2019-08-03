SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The Salvation Army is hosting a back to school campaign for a good cause right here in the Upstate on Tax-FreeWeekend.
The Salvation Army is inviting Walmart shoppers to Stuff the Bus to help families in need.
The Anderson community is participating at the Walmart off of Liberty Highway to support those in need. The shoppers' donations will help fill up the bus with school supplies for youth in Anderson County that are at a high demand for assistance.
A spokesperson with the campaign says there are over 1,200 students in Anderson County that will not have the supplies needed to start the school year off right.
That's just Anderson County.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosts a similar campaign at the Greer Walmart along East Wade Hampton Boulevard.
1 of 5
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
'Stuff a Cruiser' school supplies campaign in Greer
1 of 5
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association held their second annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event at the Greer Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton Blvd. The group is collecting school supplices on this tax free weekend. The supplies will be given to Greer Community Ministries to distribute to local children.
The "Stuff a Cruiser" will hold a school supplies campaign for the Greer community members in need. They will be collecting school supplies from 8 am to 5 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.