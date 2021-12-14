FOX Carolina Kettle Drive

Help those in need during the 14th Annual FOX Carolina Kettle Drive (FOX Carolina, 12/14/2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – FOX Carolina and the Salvation Army will come together for the 14th straight year for our annual FOX Carolina Kettle Drive.

We’ll be out at the entrance of the Haywood Mall food court from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday to ring the ball and help raise money for those in need across Greenville County!

The Salvation Army is already on pace for their goal of $155,000 and they need your help getting there!

If you would like to help, scan the QR code above to donate or come on out and see us!

