SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The sign outside Papa's Breakfast Nook has read "now hiring" since the start of the pandemic and assistant manager Tara Elder said it won't be changing any time soon.
"Retail. Grocery stores. I see it all the time," Elder said. "It's like no one wants to work. If you're getting money from the government or extra on your unemployment, no one wants to work."
We spoke with hiring managers in several Upstate businesses. They say the openings are there, by the applicants aren't coming in.
Spartanburg County currently has more than 2,500 jobs available, according to Department of Employment and Workforce data. That's the most the county's had since before the pandemic started.
But since December, the number of open jobs has increased faster than the unemployment rate has dropped.
That's leaving places like Papa's short staffed. Elder said the famously 24-hour diner now has to close it's doors overnight twice a week.
"There's times we have to shut down because we don't have enough staff," she said. "Third shift we have to shut down on Sunday and Monday nights just because we don't have enough people here."
It's an issue for bigger employers, too, like Hire Dynamics.
The staffing agency helps manufacturing and distribution companies find workers, but they currently have more than 300 empty positions in the Upstate.
"We've had a big increase in the need and we've had less talent coming through," said regional manager Laura Mooney.
Mooney said they also have problems retaining employees right now. Because most of their facilities are short staffed, the employees currently working have to pull extra shifts. Mooney said that's leading to burnout.
Today and tomorrow the company will host three "Hirepalooza" events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Spartanburg (296 Blackstock Rd.), Anderson (101 Verdae Blvd.) and Greenville (3016 Main St.).
Mooney said she hopes the event name catches people's eye and the wages bring them in.
"Where you used to do an $11 an hour job, you might be able to get in at $14 or $15," she said. "It might be worth your while to come on out and, of course, the benefits aren't going to be there forever."
Mooney says health concerns, increased unemployment benefits and the need for caregivers at home are likely all factors keeping people at home.
She says it could get better as more people get vaccinated.
But back at Papa's, Elder said she doesn't think it will be better any time soon.
"As of right now I don't. I really don't," she said.
