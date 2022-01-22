A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
- By Mirna Alsharif and Alaa Elassar, CNN
- By DAVID EGGERT and TOM KRISHER Associated Press
Helping the homeless through winter weather
- Jarvis Robertson
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This week’s weather has been some of the coldest on record, which can lead to issues for those who don’t have a warm, dry, and secure place to sleep.
Shelters have been filling up across the Upstate, giving some the hope to get through a frigid night.
Who’s more vulnerable to cold weather? The homeless community.
The biggest challenge in getting them help can be mental health. But the biggest success in getting them help is through community partnerships.
United Housing Connections does outreach to build rapport with the men and women who don’t have a home.
“Primarily, I ask if there’s any homeless in the area,” said Chris Rubio, Peer Support at UHC. “I don’t just automatically assume.“
He will also use food and drinks to help earn their trust.
Everyday, those who are homeless are fighting to survive. Some who deal with mental health issues aren’t comfortable enough being in congregant setting.
Which will lead to a person rejecting the help.
“[We] Talk about what they’re doing to stay safe, what they’re doing to stay warm,” he said.
“We’ve been open, we’ve been taking some pretty high numbers; between 80 and a hundred,” said Jeremy Huff, director of the Miracle Hill Greenville Rescue Mission.
The cold weather has led to his staff working long hours to keep people covered and fed.
If you’d like to donate to the center, then click here to see a list of items they need at the center to help with sheltering.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.