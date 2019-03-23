Haywood County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Beginning tonight (March 23, 2019) at 10:00 p.m. thru tomorrow morning (March 24, 2019) at around 5:00 a.m., approximately 5,400 Haywood Electric Membership Corporation (HEMC) members will be without electricity in Transylvania County, as well as another 25 members on Owen Mountain in Jackson County.
This scheduled power outage is a request by Duke Energy to replace a bad 44 thousand volt (44kV) power pole on their transmission line that supplies HEMC’s Quebec and Rosman Substations.
The areas affected will be all HEMC members in Transylvania County with exceptions for Sapphire communities, Connestee Falls development and East Fork road, which can be fed by different substations.
This pole replacement is being done at a time we hope will have the least impact on the majority of HEMC members, as well as to prevent a future power outage that could happen at a most inconvenient time for everyone.
While this power outage is scheduled to last seven (7) hours, we cannot guarantee that it won’t last longer. Therefore, if you are an HEMC member who is dependent on electricity for a medical condition and/or medical equipment, HEMC cannot guarantee that your electricity will be restored in a manner that would not threaten your dependence on medical equipment or would accommodate your medical needs and suggest you make plans accordingly.
HEMC appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as Duke Energy employees work to restore our power as quickly and safely as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.