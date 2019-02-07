CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Ford family didn't know quite what to expect when they began growing hemp last year.
"We did good for what we did and how it came about,” explained Danny Ford’s son, Lee.
It was a learning process according to Ford. Bad weather, harmful insects and seeing what worked and didn’t work for their hemp plants were obstacles.
Their field produced thousands of pounds of crop to be harvested from just 14 acres. It worked out so well they're expanding this year and planting more crop.
"Ready to get started on this next year,” explained Ford, “We are going to go on 40 acres. Just hoping it goes the way we all got it pictured."
They hope to produce 60,000 lbs off those 40 acres. That will be used to make fabrics, extract CBD oils or even personal hygiene products.
They weren't alone according to Clemson's Cooperative Extension Crop and Agribusiness agents. The 19 other farmers who received permits to grow industrial hemp also had successful harvests. Ford hopes the other farmers have learned lessons over the recent harvest so everyone can profit.
"The biggest thing is were trying to concentrate on is using this plant to its fullest potential because that's something everyone is just scratching the service on,” said Ford.
40 more farmers have been given permits to grow hemp this year.
