Lawmakers are searching for a way to end the partial shutdown, though it is still not clear whether Democrats and the White House will be able to find common ground as President Donald Trump continues to push for border wall funding, which Democrats have so far held firm in saying they will not provide.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An activist group in Henderson County said they are planning a rally to support furloughed federal workers and demand the federal government be reopened.

Move On and the Henderson County NAACP Branch are endorsing the event, scheduled for Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Courthouse.

Organizer Chris Berg said the “shutdown threatens public health and safety, impairs agriculture, threatens commerce, makes America a less competitive nation.”

Berg also argues that the shutdown is disrupting “local tourism at Pisgah National Forest, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Carl Sandburg Historic Site.”

