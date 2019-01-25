HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An activist group in Henderson County said they are planning a rally to support furloughed federal workers and demand the federal government be reopened.
Move On and the Henderson County NAACP Branch are endorsing the event, scheduled for Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Courthouse.
Organizer Chris Berg said the “shutdown threatens public health and safety, impairs agriculture, threatens commerce, makes America a less competitive nation.”
Berg also argues that the shutdown is disrupting “local tourism at Pisgah National Forest, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Carl Sandburg Historic Site.”
