HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Public Health officials in Henderson County are warning that some calls coming from the Henderson County COVID-19 Call Center were being flagged as spam.
The Call Center said they learned that the number 828-585-4700, which is used to notify people from the current wait list of appointments, was being flagged as spam. To work around this issue, the Call Center will make calls coming from different lines rather than the centralized 828-585-4700 phone number.
Officials said calls will now come from a phone number beginning with 828-347-XXXX. The last four digits will vary. There is a chance these numbers could also appear on the phone as spam. The Call Center encourages everyone on the waitlist still expecting a call to answer their phone when a number containing 347 as the middle digits appears.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist is currently open only to those eligible under Group 1 (healthcare workers ) and Group 2 (65 and older) at this time, officials said Tuesday.
