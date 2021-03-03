HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Henderson County Department of Public Health decided to postpone group 3 vaccinations due to allotment issues.
According to the department, due to vaccine supply still being vey low, thousands in group 2 are still waiting to be vaccinated. The focus for right now is getting the 65+ population vaccinated before moving to group 3.
The department of public health mentioned that there are approximately 35,000 people in Henderson County are in group 3 because of the amount of people who work in food and agriculture.
At this time, there is no word on when group 3 vaccinations will begin.
