Deputies are searching for Katie Nicole Branks, 17. She has been reported as a runaway juvenile. 

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Henderson County deputies said a 17-year-old runaway has been safely located.  

Deputies said 17-year-old Katie Nicole Branks was last seen in Hendersonville but may be in Buncombe, Franklin or Henderson counties. 

Katie is approximately 5'8, weighing 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4911

