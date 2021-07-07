HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it has located a teen who ran away Tuesday evening.
According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Milla Grabowski was last seen at the Trails Carolina Camp on Sky Valley Camp Road.
Deputies described Milla as 5'7" and weighing approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue t-shirt, black pants, and crocs.
In an update just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies said Milla has been located and is safe.
MORE NEWS: Over 10,000 citations handed out by S.C. Highway Patrol during July 4 weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.