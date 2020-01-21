Edneyville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting.
According to deputies, around 7:45 p.m. Monday night, their office was dispatched for a possible gunshot wound in a parking lot near the community center in Edneyville off Ida Rogers Drive.
Once deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a victim sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
First responders immediately took the victim to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Deputies say they located and charged a juvenile with the assault and that there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911 or use the "Submit a Tip" on the sheriff's office app.
