EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies announced early Saturday morning that a woman who went missing Friday afternoon, was safely located.
70-year-old Sharon Marie Gobbi, was last seen around 3 p.m. She was last seen leaving from her home on Silver Fox Run near Lamb Mountain Road on foot.
Sharon was last seen wearing a white shirt with ruffles and green capri style pants. She weighs about 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has brown medium-length hair and green eyes.
She lives with dementia and has a history of falling. She has no known friends in the area, and her family is unaware of possible destinations she may try to go to.
Around 1:39 a.m. on June 27, deputies said crews with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Edneyville Fire and Rescue found Gobbi in a wooded area on Union Hill Road in the Edneyville community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.