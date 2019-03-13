HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a runaway juvenile, who was without her medication for a few days, was safely located Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office received a report from Hannah Patterson's family Monday, who said she had runaway.
The 15-year-old is described as standing 5'7'' tall and weighing between 180-190 pounds. She has curly brown hair and hazel eyes. She doesn't have any tattoos or scars.
Deputies say she may have been in the area of 7th Avenue in Hendersonville.
Her family told deputies she was without her medication, and they were very concerned.
