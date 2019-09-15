HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies say an elderly woman who went missing Sunday afternoon has been found safe.
78-year-old Elaine Ortiz went missing from Sean Way, near Chimney Rock Road in the Edneyville area. HCSO believes she left her home around 3 p.m., and noted she lives with dementia.
HCSO says deputies, the county emergency management office, the rescue squad, and Edneyville Fire and Rescue aided in finding her. Maj. Frank Stout with Henderson County S.O. noted infrared drones and dog teams were deployed as well.
Stout notes Elaine was found near her home by a search team with a K-9 unit, and that EMS was summoned to check on her.
