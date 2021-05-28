HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teen last seen leaving school.
According to the sheriff's office, Jada Douglas left West Henderson High School on foot and was seen walking towards Highway 191 on May 20. Douglas is known to frequent the Deaverview Apartments in Asheville, NC
Deputies described Douglas to have shoulder length purple hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jean jacket, grey pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Douglas is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828.697.4912 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature in the mobile app.
