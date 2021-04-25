HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies received a report of a runaway juvenile in the Bat Cave area.
Deputies say that 15-year-old Ross Dildine was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored shorts, blue tennis shoes and a black backpack. Dildine left a residence near Middle Fork Rd. early Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on Ross' whereabouts should contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4912.
