HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office need help locating a runaway teen.
Deputies said 16-year-old Jade Riley Deutch was last seen in Hendersonville wearing a blue hoodie, black sweat pants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911.
