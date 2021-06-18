Jade Riley Deutch

 (Source: HCSO)

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office need help locating a runaway teen.

Deputies said 16-year-old Jade Riley Deutch was last seen in Hendersonville wearing a blue hoodie, black sweat pants, and white shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911.

